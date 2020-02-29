Amiens: Eddy Gnahoré loaned to China – Fil Info – Transfers

Eddy Gnahoré, mid-19the of Ligue 1, Amiens, leaves the championship of France until the end of the season. While no longer part of the plans of Slovenian coach Luka Elsne, the 26-year-old Frenchman joins FC Wuhan Zall on loan with the option to buy. The former player had played 17 games in Ligue 1 this season, but none of the last 6.

“The midfielder who has worn the Amiens jersey 55 times and scored 4 league goals, will wear the colors of the Chinese club until the end of the season (12/31/2020)”, reads the Picard club press release.