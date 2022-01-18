Amir Khan, 35, teases a stunning retirement comeback and admits he might fight again after the Kell Brook rematch.

Amir Khan, 35, teases a stunning comeback from retirement and admits he might fight again after the Kell Brook grudge match.

After finally fighting Kell Brook, AMIR KHAN has hinted at a stunning U-turn on his retirement plans.

Khan revealed that he is in the midst of the toughest training camp of his life as he prepares for his long-awaited rematch with Brook.

He had admitted that it would be the final fight of his illustrious career, and that he would then be ‘done’ with the sport.

Khan, however, claims there could be more to come after pushing himself to the limit in camp with new coach Brian McIntyre.

“Let’s see where it goes,” he said to SecondsOut.

Because, you see, I’m going to see how this training camp affects my ability to fight.

“I mean, I might be in such a good mood that I want to do another one.”

I’ve never been pushed this hard in a training camp before in my career.

“I know I can do it if I train this hard.”

And I wouldn’t have done it if I had felt old enough to have to retire, or if I had been beaten up.

“I’ve been running with guys who are younger than me, in their early twenties, and I’ve been outsprinting and beating them.”

“And my circumstances have improved.”

When I’m running the hills, a lot of the younger guys.

I’m sparring effectively and throwing more punches than fighters half my age.

“I’m not sure.”

“Nothing tells me it’s time to call it a day just yet.”

McIntyre, who cornered Terence Crawford, 34, to a win over the Bolton hero in 2018, is now training Khan in Colorado.

He’s even sparring with former opponent Crawford, who has also defeated Brook, 35, making him the ideal camp advisor.

Khan won Olympic silver at the age of 17 and went on to win a unified world title in the professional ranks.

So, going into his 40th fight, he has little to prove.

It’s possible that I’ll want to do another one because I’m having so much fun.

In all of my training camps, I’ve never been pushed as hard as this.

Khan is also separated from his wife Faryal and three children, Lamaisah, seven, Alayna, three, and Muhammad Zaviyar, one.

And he admitted that the fact that he chose to retire on his own terms rather than being brutally forced out of the sport will always be on his mind when deciding on his fighting future.

“I’ve always said that I don’t want boxing to retire me; I want to retire at the right time,” Khan said.

I’m sorry, but I’m stumped.

“I’m going to wait and see how this training camp goes because I believe that if we…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.