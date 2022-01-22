Amir Khan admits to being “too brave for my own good” in the Canelo fight after failing to reach an agreement with “p***y” Floyd Mayweather.

After failing to reach an agreement with ‘p***y’ Floyd Mayweather, AMIR KHAN admitted that fighting Canelo Alvarez was “too brave for my own good.”

Khan agreed to a deal with Canelo’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya in 2016 to move up two divisions and fight for the WBC middleweight title.

Khan, who was knocked out by Canelo, had sought a superfight with Mayweather, the best pound-for-pound fighter at the time, but had been unsuccessful.

“When Oscar called me, I couldn’t say no,” he told iNews in reflection.

I’m not sure if I’m brave enough for my own good.

“Because Mayweather was being a jerk and refusing to fight me, I said fine, let’s do it.”

“On paper, it was a mismatch.”

It was truly incredible to be on top of the fight.

I had earned his admiration.

“I was knocked out, but he is one of Mexico’s best fighters of all time.”

On that night, I weighed 158 pounds and he weighed 187 pounds.

“It was insane.

He didn’t appear to be that large at the weigh-in, but when I saw him in the corner, I wondered why I was there.

“He was facing away from me.

“It was enormous.”

Mayweather, 44, passed over the Olympic silver medalist, 35, in 2014 in favor of Marcos Maidana, 38, the man Khan defeated in 2014.

In Maidana’s first loss to Khan, Khan appeared on the undercard.

But he was never able to reach an agreement with Mayweather or Manny Pacquiao, Mayweather’s long-time rival.

Mayweather may have avoided Khan, and Kell Brook may have felt the same way about the Bolton hero.

Khan’s losses to superstars Canelo Alvarez, 31, and Terence Crawford, 34, resulted in talks with Brook, 35, breaking down twice.

But, in February, the arch rivals will finally face off at the Manchester Arena, putting an end to years of feuding.

“I don’t despise Kell,” Khan claimed.

I’ve never had a strong dislike for anyone.

It’s all in good fun.

On my end, there is no personal animosity.

“I believe his feelings for me stem from jealousy.”

Because I was a better fighter in the amateurs, he was overlooked.

“They trained like professionals at Wincobank, [Brook’s Sheffield gym].”

However, as a beginner, you must throw more punches.

“Perhaps that is why he was never selected for international teams.”

It’s a difficult industry to work in.”