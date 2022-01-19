Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s contracts include a rematch clause, and the two are finally set to face off in a British grudge match.

If Amir Khan loses on February 19, according to KELL BROOK, he has the option of fighting again.

However, due to the beating Khan will receive during the fight, Brook, 35, does not believe Khan will want to activate that clause in the contract.

Brook has promised to make a strong start and expects both boxers to show speed and power.

“I believe there is a rematch clause,” the Sheffield fighter told Sky Sports. “I’m not sure he’ll want to take that rematch clause or not with what I want to do to him in this fight.”

“I believe there will be fireworks, and as soon as the bell rings, I’m marching out and charging straight at him.”

“He’ll want to do the same, and this fight will have everything you want to see in a boxing match: speed, power, and everything you want to see in a boxing match.”

“I know there will be a rematch if Amir Khan wants it.”

“If Khan wants another thrashing, he can get it.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Khan announced last week that he will retire after his fight with Brook, regardless of the outcome.

Following a successful week of sparring with boxers several years his junior, Khan, 35, hinted at a U-turn on that decision.

He’s even been training in camp with former opponent Terence Crawford, who says he’s feeling so good that he’s considering doing another training camp for a future fight.

Floyd Mayweather could be his next opponent.

Brook claims that the 50-0 fighter wants to face the winner of their fight.