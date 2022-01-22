Amir Khan discusses ‘jealous’ Kell Brook, ‘p***y’ Floyd Mayweather, and his regrets over Canelo Alvarez in an interview.

In an interview with Amir Khan, he discusses ‘jealous’ Kell Brook, ‘p***y’ Floyd Mayweather, and his regrets over Canelo Alvarez.

Khan talks about his upcoming grudge match against Brook, his career highs and lows, and why he’s not ready to retire just yet in an exclusive interview with i’s Kevin Garside.

Legacies are frequently mentioned by fighters.

They envision themselves as Marciano, Louis, Robinson, Duran, Leonard, and Hagler.

In reality, only a select group of treasures make it into the mainstream.

Amir Khan occupies a significant amount of space in the British context, and the footprint he leaves behind will be significant when he finally departs the squared circle.

Don’t be surprised if he fights again after the bitter rival Kell Brook fight on February 19th, and not just to fulfill a rematch clause.

His training camp in Colorado has given him a new lease on life, possibly to the point of danger.

At 35, he’s on the verge of his 150th career fight and 40th as a pro, and like some middle-aged yogi who can scratch an ear with his foot, he’s half-convinced by the idea of eternal youth.

Khan tells me between sessions at 7,000 feet above sea level, “I never thought I’d be going strong at 35.”

“I’m wiser, smarter now.”

Every battle is one step at a time for me.

I’ve always stated that I want to retire on my own terms, rather than relying on boxing to do so.

I believe I have two or three more fights left in me.

I’ve become a new Amir Khan thanks to this camp.

“I’m a completely different person.”

The battle with Brook brings together career rivals who had previously operated in separate orbits.

It has a monstrous appetite for it.

The Boxxer promotion in Manchester’s pre-sale tickets sold out in under four minutes.

It’s a personal matter for Brook, who wants to settle a grudge dating back to their amateur days, when Khan was feted on the international stage while Brook only won national titles.

Brook, whose dislike for Khan has hardened into hatred over the years, has always rejected the aura that still surrounds him, which identified him as a special talent.

“It’s just his face that bothers me.”

“I want to give him a good punch.”

Perhaps surprisingly, the hostility isn’t reciprocated.

“I don’t despise Kell in the least.

I’ve never had a strong dislike for anyone.

This is a sporting event.

From my perspective, there is nothing personal.

He, I believe.

