Amir Khan says he’s dealing with injuries at his Colorado training camp ahead of his all-British grudge match against Kell Brook.

Amir Khan reveals he’s suffering from injuries at his Colorado training camp ahead of his all-British rematch with Kell Brook.

AMIR KHAN says he’s dealing with a variety of injuries and niggles ahead of his rematch with Kell Brook.

On February 19, the former welterweight champions will face off in Manchester, a decade after the fight was first proposed.

Even though both men are past their prime, British fans are still excited to see them finally get it on in the ring.

Khan, 35, is currently training in Colorado for the fight, and he has revealed to Sky Sports how he is breaking down barriers to prepare for the fight.

“We all have injuries, sportsmen and women,” he said.

“We have to overcome and override the pains when we’re at the elite level.”

“When I’m training, I get pains and injuries.”

“I had to spar today, and I still have to overcome my injuries, which I can’t think of right now – I just have to get on with it.”

“My job is to get ready for February 19th, and the aches and pains are evident.”

“As you get older – I’m 35 now – it’s not like when you’re 25 and you recover after a tough session,” Khan continued.

“Now the body is taking a little longer, but that’s okay because I know if I keep pushing through the pains and aches, I’ll be fine come fight night.”

Khan’s most recent fight was in Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Billy Dib in 2019.

That was three months after he was stopped in New York by Terence Crawford, a fight in which the Bolton-born boxer claimed he had suffered an elbow injury during training camp that had hampered his performance.

Brook was last seen in the ring over a year ago, when he was defeated in Las Vegas by WBO welterweight champion Crawford.

Special K had previously lost to Errol Spence Jr and Gennady Golovkin in his 42-fight career.