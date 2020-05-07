Amy Murphy reveals the secrets behind keeping a racing stable with 50 horses during lockdown

Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy says maintaining a routine has been key to keep a racing stable operating inside the COVID-19 shut down.

Murphy, 27, is one of around 550 licensed trainers in Britain that have had to change methods during the lockdown.

These including making sure staff no longer share equipment they need every day to do their jobs and keep apart during times they would normally be rubbing shoulders.

Murphy, who has more than 50 horses in training including grade-one winning jumper Kalashnikov, said: ‘We’re trying to keep horses in as normal a routine as possible during these times, obviously they can’t look after themselves and need to be exercised.

‘Horses appreciate a routine, so we are exercising them as usual, we’re just not doing as much fast work as we would if we were targeting a race.

‘Strings are being sent out in fours rather than 10s, with at least 3m between each horse, so it is certainly different in that aspect.

‘We are keeping them ticked over and at a certain level of fitness so that we are pretty much ready to go when the sport resumes.’