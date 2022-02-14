Amy Schneider, the winner of Jeopardy!, has resigned from her position.

Amy Schneider, the champion of Jeopardy!, has resigned from her position.

One of the most illustrious champions in the history of Jeopardy! is resigning from her day job.

On the popular game show, Amy Schneider recently went on a 40-game winning streak.

That streak ended just a few weeks ago when she lost to Rhone Talsma on Final Jeopardy after she couldn’t come up with an answer.

Schneider’s run, however, was legendary.

Along the way, she won a lot of money – over (dollar)1.3 million to be exact.

She’s now making good use of that money.

Schneider, a 42-year-old software engineer, is leaving her job.

TMZ reports that “Amy is way too polite to say’shove it,’ but she is indeed quitting her job as a software engineer.”

“She claims that the entire ‘Jeopardy!’ experience has changed her life, including her job.”

