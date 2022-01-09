An anonymous NFL source ranks the best coaching positions available in the league.

An anonymous NFL source ranks the best coaching vacancies in the league.

It’s that time of year again, when the NFL sidelines are filled with musical chairs players.

With a number of coaches already fired or set to be fired at the end of the season, Broncos beat writer Ryan O’Halloran revealed the top five head coaching vacancies, according to a league source.

The Las Vegas Raiders, according to O’Halloran’s source, are the most appealing job on the market right now.

League source ranks the current openings (and potential openings)

1. Raiders.

2. #Broncos

3. Vikings

4. Bears

5. Jaguars “George is a GM that coaches will want to work with.” — Ryan O’Halloran (@ryanohalloran) January 9, 2022