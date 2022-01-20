An anonymous Raiders player has made an eye-opening admission about Jon Gruden.

This season, the Las Vegas Raiders overcame a slew of internal issues to make the NFL playoffs.

After a year marred by controversy off the field, the NFC West team won its final four regular-season games under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to cap off a successful season.

It took a special group in Las Vegas to get through the season’s adversity and into the playoffs.

However, one Raiders player claimed that not having a specific aspect of Jon Gruden’s coaching style down the stretch contributed to the team’s success.

According to Bally Sports’ Michael Silver, having Bisaccia in charge allowed the Raiders to have lighter practices in the final weeks of the regular season.

The player believes the team would not have had the same success if Gruden had still been in charge.

“We didn’t have Gruden grinding us late in the year,” said the Raiders veteran.

“Gruden would kill us, and we’d disintegrate.”

Rich listened to the players and took it easy on the back half of the season, which is why this team played so well down the stretch.”

