An assistant coach for the Jaguars is expected to leave for a position at a university.

A Jaguars assistant coach is expected to leave for a college coaching position.

Folks, it’s that time of year again.

The coaching carousel has begun its journey.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released some new information.

At the end of the season, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer will reportedly have to replace one of his assistant coaches.

According to reports, Jaguars assistant coach Tyler Bowen will leave the team at the end of the season to become the new offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

Meyer’s choice for Bowen’s replacement early next year will be intriguing.

“A former Penn State teammate will lead Brent Pry’s offense at Virginia Tech.

“Sources tell On3, Pry is expected to hire Tyler Bowen, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight ends coach, as the Hokies’ offensive coordinator at the end of the Jaguars’ season,” according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

