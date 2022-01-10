An assistant coach for the New England Patriots has emerged as a possible candidate for the position of head coach.

An assistant coach for the Patriots has emerged as a candidate for the head coaching job.

The Denver Broncos are already interviewing candidates for their head coaching position.

Vic Fangio was fired by the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon after the team finished below.500 for the third consecutive season.

As the head coach, Fangio went 19-30.

The Broncos have asked for permission to interview Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo for the position, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

