An eerie silence grieves the city of Liverpool’s £60million loss with the Grand National cancelled

It’s the jarring sight of the Blue Anchor that first strikes you. This huge pub, a furlong from the Melling Road, is usually such a bouncing venue for the three days that horse racing decamps to Liverpool.

On Grand National Saturday, it is open from early in the morning, with food being served, champagne being poured and music blasting out. Liverpool is a city that loves to party and the Blue Anchor’s proximity to Aintree means its popularity is assured.

Today, though, the doors are closed and the shutters are down. A warning message is plastered where the main entrance should be warning that trespassers will be prosecuted. This, sadly, is a sign of the times. There is no life where there is usually life and soul.

We have known since March 16 that the Grand National would not come under starter’s orders for the first time since 1945 but it does not mean the yearning has gone away.

Sport provides escapism, it provides thrills and excitement, and heaven knows we could do with some now.

But once you step on to Melling Road, you know immediately the good times are far away. In the distance, the towering Earl of Derby, Lord Sefton and Princess Royal stands, usually such a hive of humanity on this particular Saturday, look like abandoned ships.

The course itself is noticeably different, too. There is no spruce on the fences that make the Randox Health Grand National unique; there are no marquees, no horses out exercising.

All that you can see in this vicinity is a lonely jogger, one cyclist and a courier van.

We cannot overly mourn a lost sporting event, when families are being ripped apart up and down the country by the horrifying effects of Covid-19, but we can examine the impact of there being no race in 2020.

Liverpool’s economy will have lost £40million over the weekend, with its tourism industry shattered. Aintree, and its owners the Jockey Club, lost close to £20million in ticket sales. If this lockdown continues for three months, city officials believe it will cost close to £800million.

Other things that have been lost do not have a price.

The Grand National’s reputation has blossomed over the last decade, with the course fairer and equine care paramount.

The spotlight — had this renewal gone ahead — would have been huge, given Tiger Roll’s quest for immortality and a third straight title.

Instead, we had to make do with a virtual race.

Laura Wright, the soprano who is an Aintree ambassador, performed a version of the national anthem — wonderfully assisted by two children from the Liverpool Singing Choir — that was broadcast on the racecourse’s Twitter feed before ITV’s special coverage.

The race itself was good fun and provided a brief interlude for those who are starved of live sport but it couldn’t come close to the real thing.

The Grand National is a spectacle, one that conjures stories that span generations and invite everyone who invests in it to dream.

‘When he won his first race (in 2018), I could have stayed there until they turned the lights off,’ said Davy Russell, Tiger Roll’s Aintree jockey, in a documentary published by bookmakers Betfair about the great horse’s career.

This year, the lights never went on.

We can only hope in 12 months’ time — when Aintree and the Jockey Club plan to honour Merseyside’s NHS workers with 10,000 free tickets on the opening day — that the lights will shine brightly here once again.