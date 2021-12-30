An ESPN analyst has been chastised for comments he made about Joe Burrow.

An ESPN analyst has been chastised for his comments about Joe Burrow.

The Baltimore Ravens were thoroughly embarrassed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday.

That didn’t sit well with one former Ravens defender, and his comments have landed him in hot water.

NFL analyst Bart Scott said on Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up that “the red dot” will be on Burrow the next time he plays against the Ravens.

The obvious implication is that the Ravens should try to injure Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton.

“Wait a minute, the order has been sent.”

The order has been dispatched.

In Baltimore, we call it “the red dot,” and it will follow him for the rest of his career.

He’ll rue the day he did it.

“You’re going to regret that when your ass is fired in four years, [Bengals head coach] Zac Taylor,” Scott said.

While Scott was most likely (hopefully) joking with his remarks, many fans were offended by him encouraging players to try to injure someone.

Scott’s comments have gotten him a lot of flak on Twitter this morning.

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

This Bart Scott dude is such a baby. Hold that L, clown. https://t.co/wgPcm3CawX — AJ (@ajgard18) December 30, 2021

Bart scott talking about how the ravens should purposefully injure joe burrow is super problematic @LRiddickESPN@diannaESPN@BartScott57 — Gabby Dougie Truther (@Jakezingis) December 30, 2021

Have y’all seen this from this morning? 😡 I didn’t even play the entire video. Bart Scott went way too far with this. He is basically putting a bounty on Joe Burrow for the rest of his career when they play the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/4F3agtlhUm — Ant (@deacon_ascott) December 30, 2021

Bart Scott is becoming unhinged on #getup 😂😂😂 RedDot!! 😂😂 — Aprince15 (@APrince15) December 30, 2021