An ESPN analyst makes a bold remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

An ESPN analyst makes a controversial remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

How could Domonique Foxworth not be smitten with Joe Burrow?

After tearing his ACL last season, Burrow is having an excellent season with the Bengals.

He has 4,165 yards passing, 30 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions on the season.

Last Sunday, he had his best game of the season, throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens.

The Bengals improved to 9-6 as a result of their performance, and they are now one win away from clinching the AFC North.

Joe Burrow is a better quarterback than a younger Tom Brady, according to Foxworth, who appeared on Friday’s edition of First Take.

“If his skill level rises at the same rate as Tom Brady’s, we could be looking at the best quarterback in the game’s history,” Foxworth said.

