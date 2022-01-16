An ex-Alabama quarterback was arrested on shady charges, according to reports.

An ex-Alabama quarterback has been arrested on nefarious charges, according to reports.

Ex-Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, 49, has been arrested in Tennessee for allegedly attempting to hit his wife, singer Sara Evans, with a vehicle, according to multiple reports.

Barker finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1992, when he was a member of Alabama’s national championship team.

Early Saturday morning, the ex-Alabama quarterback was reportedly booked into a Davidson County Jail.