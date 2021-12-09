An ex-NFL Network employee has made a shocking admission regarding the Ray Rice scandal.

Ray Rice’s infamous video of him knocking out his then-fiancee in an elevator was released seven years ago.

The video was a major embarrassment for the NFL at the time, but it could have been even worse, as one media source revealed.

Former NFL Network commentator Michael Silver said on The TK Show that the NFL felt “imperiled” by the fallout from the Ray Rice video.

The NFL’s entire leadership team, from commissioner Roger Goodell to mid-level executives, could have been in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

Silver also admitted that because NFL Network is owned by the NFL, it may not have been able to properly cover the story.

In that situation, he believes it could be “a little awkward” for the network.

“Imagine working for Proctor and Gamble and appearing on Proctor and Gamble Live from Proctor and Gamble Studios to discuss a scandal that could bring the company down,” Silver said.

“It’d be a little strange.”

