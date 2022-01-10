An ex-River City and Angel’s Share star will go on trial for a social media brawl.

An ex-River City and Angel’s Share actor will face charges related to a social media brawl.

Paul Brannigan has pleaded not guilty to contacting another man and challenging him to a fight, as well as disobeying a court order not to contact witnesses.

Next month, a Glasgow actor will go on trial for allegedly challenging a man to a fight on social media.

Paul Brannigan, 35, is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 8, 2020, from a property in Glasgow’s Barrowfield.

According to court documents, William Hendry was approached “via social media and challenged to a fight” by the former River City and Angels’ Share star.

Brannigan is also accused of violating a court order by alarming and distressing witnesses.

Brannigan was allegedly told not to contact William and Margaret Hendry.

Brannigan is accused of making contact with William without justification.

At the time, the actor was scheduled to appear in court on an undertaking.

He pleaded not guilty to the two charges today in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The date of the trial has been set for February.

Brannigan, also of Barrowfield, is currently on bail after failing to appear in court.