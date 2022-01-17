An experienced Steelers assistant coach is expected to step down.

Steelers’ Veteran Assistant Coach Is Set To Retire

In 2022, Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only Pittsburgh Steelers veteran who will be retiring.

One of the Steelers’ longtime assistants, who has been with the team since before he arrived, is also reportedly retiring.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is expected to retire, according to NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan.

Butler has been the assistant since 2015, when Hall of Fame assistant Dick LeBeau stepped down.

Butler has been a member of the Steelers for a lot longer.

From 2003 to 2014, he was the team’s linebackers coach, developing stars like Joey Porter, James Farrior, Lawrence Timmons, LaMarr Woodley, and James Harrison.

Butler’s defense in 2021, however, was not his best.

The team was 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed, both of which were the lowest in 30 years.

