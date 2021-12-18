An hour before tip-off, a major college basketball game was canceled.

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Memphis Tigers were supposed to play each other on Saturday afternoon.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the game was unfortunately canceled.

“Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program, today’s Memphis-Tennessee game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has been canceled,” the Volunteers announced.

“All tickets will be refunded through the original point of purchase, with processing times varying according to the method of purchase.”

On ESPN2, this was supposed to be a big game.

Because of the freshman duo of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, Memphis has become one of the most intriguing teams to watch.

Rick Barnes, Tennessee’s head coach, was ecstatic to be in charge of this intrastate matchup.

Now he must wait to see if the game can be rescheduled.

