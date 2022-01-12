One of Alabama’s most important assistant coaches is leaving to join a Big 12 powerhouse.

An important Alabama assistant coach is leaving to join a Big 12 powerhouse.

With a big-name hire, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has completed his first defensive staff in Norman.

The Sooners announced the hiring of Jay Valai, a former Alabama cornerbacks coach, as the team’s co-defensive coordinator and pass defense coordinator on Tuesday.

Key Alabama Assistant Coach Leaving To Join Big 12 Power

KEY ALABAMA ASSISTANT COACH LEAVING TO JOIN BIG 12 POWER

Venables completes coaching staff with the hiring of @JayValai!

https://t.co/YYoCueszSI | #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/aDROrdUuSc

— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 12, 2022