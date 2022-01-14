An insider with knowledge of the Cardinals’ James Conner situation has some troubling information.

A Cardinals insider has some troubling James Conner information.

When James Conner touches the football, good things happen, so it’s no surprise that his availability for the Rams’ postseason matchup against the Cardinals on Monday night is crucial.

Conner’s availability for Monday night’s game is becoming increasingly doubtful.

During the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, the Cardinals running back did not take part.

He wasn’t the only important player who didn’t show up to practice.

Rondale Moore, the wide receiver, and Isaiah Simmons, the linebacker, were also absent.

For Monday’s playoff game, the Cardinals may be without a few key players.

“The only two players I didn’t see during the open portion of (hashtag)AZCardinals practice were RB James Conner and WR Rondale Moore.”

Cardinals reporter Darren Urban writes, “RB Jonathan Ward working on the side.”

“I didn’t see LB Isaiah Simmons, who wasn’t listed as injured.”

So there’s something to keep an eye on.”

Cardinals Insider Has Troubling James Conner News

Cardinals Insider Has Troubling James Conner News