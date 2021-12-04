An investigation into the NFL Stadium Flyover has been launched, according to a report.

The Army’s 101st Airborne Division is investigating the “planning and execution” of a helicopter flyover during a Tennessee Titans game earlier this year.

The in question flyover occurred before the Titans’ home game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov.

14 in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Multiple helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade were seen flying low over the stadium, seemingly close enough to cause concern.

The operation came under scrutiny after a report from Nashville’s NewsChannel 5 was released on Monday.

According to the Army Times, the Federal Aviation Administration will now investigate the incident to see if the flyover violated any aviation rules.

An overhead video of the contested flyover was posted on the Tennessee Titans’ Twitter account on Nov.

the sixteenth

