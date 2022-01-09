An NBA announcer has been fired, according to LeBron James.

Glenn Consor, a broadcaster for the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards, made a controversial remark during Wednesday night’s game between the two teams.

Consor made a reference to Kevin Porter Jr.’s father shortly after the guard hit a clutch shot for the Rockets.

On the show, Consor said, “You have to give credit.”

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his father, pulled the trigger at the perfect moment.”

Porter’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the 1993 shooting of a 14-year-old girl, so this came across as a particularly insensitive remark.

In 2004, Porter Jr.’s father was shot in a bar and died.

LeBron James responded to Consor’s recent remarks on Thursday morning.

Consor, he believes, has no place in the NBA.

“Oh he thought this was cool, huh!!?? Nah, we ain’t going for it,” James wrote on Twitter.

“Excuse me, but this isn’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this?”

I pray for you, but you have no place in our beautiful game.”