An NFL fan referred to Patrick Mahomes’ brother as a scumbag.

A fan at Empower Field in Denver yelled a homophobic slur at Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, before the Broncos and Chiefs kicked off this past Saturday.

The unfortunate incident was captured on video by Empower Field fans.

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, said to the heckler, “That’s rude.”

This has no place in the world.

Mahomes has been involved in a few controversies in the past, but he did nothing wrong in this instance.

The heckler in Denver got no response from Jackson.

That doesn’t change the fact that it was completely inappropriate and completely incorrect.

The fan who yelled a homophobic slur at Mahomes can be seen on video here: