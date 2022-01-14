An NFL head coach has been fired this afternoon.

The Houston Texans’ first-year head coach, David Culley, has been the subject of speculation for the past few days.

The organization made a decision on Thursday.

According to NFL Network and the Houston Chronicle, Culley is out as head coach after just one season.

The Texans debated Culley’s role with the team in the days following the end of the 2021 season, ultimately deciding to clear the slate and move forward.

Culley met with his staff at 2:00 p.m. to deliver the news, and once he was done, the move became official.