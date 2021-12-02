An offensive lineman for the Buccaneers has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The Buccaneers got some good news about starting offensive lineman Ali Marpet.

Marpet has been out with an injury, but he appears to be ready to return.

That news comes at a crucial time for the Buccaneers, as one of Marpet’s replacements, Aaron Stinnie, has also been injured.

Stinnie was placed on injured reserve by the Buccaneers earlier this afternoon.

Stinnie suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts, according to the team’s statement.

“The Buccaneers placed guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve on Wednesday due to a knee injury he sustained early in last Sunday’s game at Indianapolis,” according to the statement.

“Stinnie started that game at left guard in place of an injured Ali Marpet, but was replaced after he was injured by first-year player Nick Leverett.”

