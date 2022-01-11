An Ole Miss employee is said to be leaving for Oklahoma, according to reports.

According to reports, an Ole Miss employee is leaving for Oklahoma.

Brett Venables, the former Clemson defensive coordinator, will take over as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022, ushering in a new era for the Sooners.

He’s still working hard to fill out his new team as of mid-January.

According to a recent report, he intends to travel to Norman with a current Ole Miss employee.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Oklahoma is set to hire Matt Holecek, the Rebels’ assistant quarterback coach, as an analyst.

Holecek is in his second year at Ole Miss, where he is coached by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

He worked closely with star quarterback Matt Corral, who was one of college football’s top gunslingers this season.

Lebby is already on his way to Norman to take over as the new offensive coordinator for Oklahoma.

It now appears that Holecek will be joining him.

