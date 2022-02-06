An Olympic figure skater is being chastised for a difficult performance.

Zhu Yi, a 19-year-old figure skater from California, made her Olympic debut this weekend for Team China.

Zhu, however, did not perform up to expectations, falling flat on the ice and finishing last in the women’s short program team event.

Worse, her performance has racked up over 200 million views on Chinese social media thanks to a hashtag.

Olympic Figure Skater Under Attack For Tough Showing

