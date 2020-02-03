An unlikely hero and the elephant in Melbourne Park… the highs and lows of the Australian Open 

The Australian Open reached its enthralling climax on Sunday as Novak Djokovic bounced back to beat Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s singles final.

But it was an imperfect victory for the Serbian who lost his cool when he insulted the Melbourne crowd and the match referee on his way to a seventeenth Grand Slam triumph.

Here Sportsmail reporter Mike Dickson reviews all of the highs and lows of a compelling tournament.

Nick Kyrgios, sometimes seen as the prince of darkness and on occasions his own worst enemy, helped transform himself in the eyes of a sceptical home public. He was the first to call for money to be raised for bushfire relief and put his money where his mouth was.

Others followed suit, and it was to the sport’s credit that so many other players made generous pledges, along with Tennis Australia. Kyrgios further bolstered his standing through his on-court performances – hopefully this will become the norm in less exceptional circumstances.

While it needs to be kept in wider context, thankfully the bad air which affected the qualifying – and made a martyr of the unfortunate Danlila Jakupovic – receded for the main event. Surprisingly for them, Tennis Australia appeared unprepared for the issue, obfuscating over air quality levels and making unfeasible plans to play indoors. The peasants talked of revolt. The organisation of what has become a huge event was fraying at the edges this year, perhaps due to the efforts of putting on the new ATP Cup that came before.

The idea of first-to-ten ‘champions’ tiebreak to decide matches looks an increasingly good one in its second year of operation, and provided some electric drama. At the moment all four Grand Slams operate different systems to finish matches that are going the full distance and, as in many areas, they would be better off acting in unison. The longer tiebreak in use here is certainly better than Wimbledon’s illogical 12-12 compromise, which does not really work to the advantage of anyone.

This event usually produces more than its share of outstanding contests and did so again, although this time it was heavily skewed in favour of the men, which is not always the case.

If you were picking two together it would be hard to go wrong with the pair of five set epics which 38 year-old Roger Federer hauled himself through against the lesser (and quite similar) opposition of John Millman and Tennys Sandgren. These inevitably took their toll on him, and were a reminder that, above all, the Swiss is a warrior with an extraordinary competitive instinct.

It was definitely goodbye to Caroline Wozniacki, the most durable female athlete the tour has seen in recent years, who waved farewell on the same court Andy Murray thought he may have done twelve months ago. Unlike with Murray, we will probably not being seeing her again, for she has other plans.

Wozniacki’s close friend Serena Williams had her worst hard court result at a Grand Slam in 14 years when she lost to China’s Qiang Wang. At 38 you can only wonder how far behind the Dane she will be in the departure lounge.

Margaret Court was a constant presence, even when she was not being given the VIP treatment in recognition of her past tennis achievements, if not her present beliefs. John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova got wrapped over the knuckles for staging a protest on court and breaching rules (all important here) and accreditation protocols.

A couple of aspects became clear: players were happy to leave to sixtysomethings Mac and Martina to protest, and are apathetic about such matters. Also, Australians do not enjoy being lectured in their own country on moral matters by visitors.

Alex Zverev did well to recover from his skittish performances at the ATP Cup to post a semi-final finish, but again many of the male next generation went out with more of a whimper than a bang.

Last year’s semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas was perhaps the most disappointing, along with Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. They were put to shame by Stan Wawrinka, nearly 35 and with a dodgy knee, making the quarter finals. Meanwhile in the women’s game three of the reigning Major champions are now 23 or younger.

It was Alexander Kenin, father of women’s champion Sofia, who perhaps best summed up why so many successful tennis players are either from Eastern Europe, or have at least one parent from that part of the world.

‘The route is very tough – tough and bitter. What’s around it is decoration. There is something inside,’ said Mr. Kenin, who moved to the US to give his family a better life and drove taxis at night in New York to make ends meet. There is no doubt that the ambition and discipline that such determined parents instil in their children is behind so much achievement in this sometimes brutal sport.