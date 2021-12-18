An “unnamed” Jaguars media member has an open letter to Urban Meyer.

To put it mildly, Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was a disaster.

After only 13 games with the team, he was fired.

Meyer wasn’t a popular figure in Jacksonville, which has become clear over the last few weeks.

After Meyer was fired, an agent who represents a few Jaguars players received a peace sign emoji from many of his clients, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“I can assure you [the locker room is relieved].”

“Our firm represents multiple players on the Jaguars,” said an unsolicited text from an agent.

We texted them to inform them that [Meyer] had been fired, and we received the same response from all of them… that,” Garafolo said.

Meyer’s detractors didn’t stop with Jaguars players.

An anonymous Jacksonville media member recently made a dig at the team’s former head coach.

According to an unnamed Jaguars reporter, “signing Tebow and splitting QB snaps in camp should be enough evidence to fire Urban for cause.”

