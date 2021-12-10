An unusual side effect of the Covid booster vaccine may leave you ‘hungry.’

An unusual side effect of the Covid booster vaccine is that it can make you thirsty.

As eligible Scots begin to receive their third vaccine, one doctor has stated that doctors have received several reports of the unusual side effect, which has yet to be confirmed or seen in any clinical trials.

Dehydration has been reported as a mild side effect of the Covid booster jabs, though some doctors believe it could simply be a symptom of anxiety.

According to other experts, people who received the third coronavirus vaccine dose reported fewer fevers, fatigue, and aching bodies than those who received the first two.

Despite the fact that the ‘thirsty’ side effect has not been confirmed or seen in any clinical trials, one doctor claims that doctors have received a number of reports.

Extra thirst, according to Dr LaTasha Perkins, a family physician in Washington, is nothing to be concerned about.

“People have different symptoms when they get their immunisations,” she told Huffington Post, “but I have heard of people feeling a little thirsty.”

“That isn’t an unusual discovery.”

However, Natasha Bhuyan, a physician at One Medical, a primary care practice based in the United States, believes there could be other causes for the reported dehydration.

“Anxiety is linked to dry mouth, so if someone is worried about the vaccine, that can cause dry mouth,” she explained.