Anadolu Agency Morning Briefing – December

Daily updates on the global novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey, and other news.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Anadolu Agency brings you the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as well as other news from Turkey and around the world.

Over 129.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Turkey, with over 56.8 million people receiving the first dose and over 51.4 million others receiving the full dose.

Mevlut Cavosuglu told reporters that Turkish and Armenian officials are planning a meeting in Moscow as part of efforts to normalize bilateral ties.

A recent uptick in separatist talk in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a multi-ethnic country, serves no one, according to Turkey’s defense minister.

Another family has joined an anti-PKK sit-in protest in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province to demand the return of their children abducted by the terrorist group.

After being pushed back by Greek authorities, Turkish Coast Guard units rescued dozens of irregular migrants off the coast of Aydin province.

Other occurrences

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), over two-thirds of the EU population (67.8%) has been fully vaccinated since the start of COVID-19 vaccinations one year ago.

The number of coronavirus infections in China, where the outbreak began in late 2019, reached a more than 20-month high on Sunday, as the country’s infection rate continued to rise in recent weeks.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed of Somalia has placed Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble on leave due to allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public property.

Three people were killed and four others were injured when DaeshISIS terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in Iraq’s Salahuddin province.

Since November, 18 people have died in flash floods in northeastern Brazil, while 389 people have died in the Philippines as a result of a powerful typhoon.