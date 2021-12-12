In the EuroLeague, Anadolu Efes was beaten in overtime at home.

Anadolu Efes was defeated in overtime at home in the EuroLeague.

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 13 match, Anadolu Efes were defeated 95-93 in overtime at home by Barcelona.

At Istanbul’s Sinan Erdem Sports Hall, Anadolu Efes led 47-37 at halftime and held a six-point lead, 68-62, at the end of the third quarter.

Sertac Sanli, a 30-year-old Turkish center, hit a three-pointer with 7:30 left in the fourth quarter to give Barcelona a 69-68 lead.

After hitting another three-pointer, he made it 72-68.

When Anadolu Efes playmaker Shane Larkin was fouled with 20 seconds left, Barca led 80-78.

As time expired, Larkin made a pair of free throws to tie the game at 80.

Sanli scored in overtime to give Baca a two-point lead.

And they didn’t look back.

Anadolu Efes’ French forward Adrien Moerman scored a three-pointer in the final two seconds to close the gap to a single point, 94-93.

Then, to stop the clock, Anadolu Efes committed a tactical foul on Sanli, sending him to the free-throw line.

The Turkish player made the first free throw but missed the second in order to run out the clock.

Krunoslav Simon of Anadolu Efes grabbed the rebound and wasted no time in taking a full-court shot that missed before the clock ran out.

In the regular season of the 2021-22 EuroLeague, Barcelona extended their winning streak to five games.

Topping the EuroLeague standings, the team has 11 wins and only two losses.

With a 6-7 win-loss record, Anadolu Efes is now in 10th place in the standings.

The loss brought an end to the Turkish team’s four-game winning streak.

In the Spanish victory, Sanli, a former Anadolu Efes player, scored 24 points.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic, who scored 26 points for Anadolu Efes, led the team.

