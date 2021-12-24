Ancelotti claims Benzema is on the same level as Ronaldo and Haaland, but do the numbers back him up?

According to Carlo Ancelotti, KARIM BENZEMA is on the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland.

The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker appears to be getting better with age.

Benzema is one of the best strikers on the planet, according to Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti, who believes Benzema is one of the best strikers on the planet after a fantastic season.

Real Madrid extended their lead atop the LaLiga table with a 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

“I think so,” Ancelotti said after the game when asked if Benzema was the best striker in the world on form.

“To his game, he’s added a massive, consistent ability to score goals.”

“He’s on par with Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland.”

“Benzema is a player who can make an impact.

“We saw it again against Athletic, where we scored two goals in a row.

“He’s in incredible shape right now.”

Benzema has scored 20 goals for Real Madrid in just 23 games this season.

The striker was frequently referred to as the ‘BBC’ trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and himself.

Benzema, on the other hand, continues to disprove his critics with goal after goal.

In fact, he has scored more goals than Ronaldo or Haaland this season, proving Ancelotti’s point.

Since returning to Manchester United, Ronaldo has scored 13 goals in 18 games.

And, like Benzema, Haaland has 19 goals.

The Norwegian wonderkid, on the other hand, has done so in only 15 games, averaging well over one goal per game.

