Andre Gomes returns to Everton training 86 DAYS after horror ankle break against Tottenham

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was given a major boost on Tuesday as Andre Gomes joined in with training just 86 days on from his ankle break.

Gomes looked likely to be out for the remainder of the campaign when he sustained the horror injury at Goodison Park in November against Tottenham.

But the 26-year-old is defying expectations and continues to recover ahead of schedule as he wore a smile during Tuesday’s training session.

While the club confirmed that Gomes joined in for ‘small sections’ of the session on Tuesday, it is a welcome boost to team-mates and supporters that the star midfielder is ahead of schedule.

The training session represented the first chance manager Carlo Ancelotti has had to see the midfielder in action.

In a video posted by the club’s Twitter account, Gomes is seen playing in a small-sided game as well as a number of quick reaction drills.

Gomes made a step up in his rehabilitation when he undertook a session in the gym with a club physio on January 16 at the club’s Finch Farm base.

Ancelotti was pleased with Gomes at that stage but will be growing more hopeful he can use him before the season draws to a close.

‘It is good news. He is doing well in his recovery,’ Ancelotti said recently, after he returned to gym sessions.

‘It is going fast, so I hope as soon as possible he can be with us, because he’s a fantastic player.’

Gomes, signed permanently from Barcelona in the summer after impressing on-loan last season, suffered the injury after a tackle from Son Heung-min on November 3 at Goodison Park.

The South Korean was sent off and was in tears as he left the pitch, though his red card was later rescinded on appeal.