Andre Gray hits out at the FA and police for lack of action over racist abuse

Watford striker Andre Gray has accused both the FA and the police of doing ‘nothing’ after he and his team-mates were hit with a barrage of racist abuse after last season’s FA Cup semi-final win over Wolves.

Hornets striker Troy Deeney was forced to disable comments on his Instagram account and revealed that he and his family were targeted by sick online trolls in the wake of the 3-2 victory at Wembley.

His team-mates, Adrian Mariappa and Christian Kabasele, also claimed that they received racist messages following the five-goal thriller.

And now Gray, who is dating Little Mix pop star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, has hit out the authorities for failing to track down and punish those responsible.

Speaking to new BBC Three film, Shame In The Game, the 28-year-old said: ‘All you’re doing is living your dream and qualifying for the final of the FA Cup.

‘People want to get bitter and think of ways to offend you and get in your head, and for some reason or not, that’s the way they wanted to go about it.

‘You’re getting called everything under the sun. Just things that you don’t expect to see.

‘Nothing got done about it, the police didn’t do nothing or the FA. People higher up didn’t pay any attention to it. It’s not the best place to be in.’

In a statement on April 10, three days after the semi-final, Hertfordshire police said that they had been in touch with Watford regarding the alleged abuse of their players.

‘At this time, Hertfordshire Constabulary has not received any reports relating to alleged racist comments made on social media following the Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers game at Wembley on Sunday, April 7,’ they said in a statement.

‘However local officers have already made contact with Watford FC to ensure that if and when any reports are received, the victims are fully supported and a full investigation is carried out.’

Gray’s Watford team-mate, Tom Cleverley, also revealed his disgust at the racist abuse still being suffered by many Premier League players.

‘For us to win a massive game and be racially abused off the Wolves fans, took a bit of the edge off the victory,’ he told Shame In The Game.

‘I think that was a big eye-opener for everyone, of how direct and personal the abuse got.

‘We’ve got probably the most multicultural squad in the league and we took a stance together, which was the main thing.

‘Football matches and football stadiums are probably the most passionate environment. They may be aggressive at times, but racism can’t be your go-to way to let off some steam. It’s unacceptable.

‘How many skin colours, nationalities, are absolute megastars in this league? To think they still get racially abused… without these players the Premier League would be half the league it is.’

Shame In The Game examines the devastating impact of football racism in the UK after a year which saw hate crimes at professional games soar by 66 per cent in England and Wales.

The film reveals new footage of Chelsea fans singing anti-Semitic chants, making Nazi salutes and imitating a gas chamber during a Champions League trip to Lille earlier this season.

It also lifts the lid on former Premier League striker Marvin Sordell’s decision to quit the game at the age of 28, and how one non-League player was forced to seek counselling after years of racist abuse.

BBC Three’s Shame In The Game will air on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Wednesday, February 12.