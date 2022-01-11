Andre Villas-Boas, the ex-Chelsea manager, is looking for an international job ahead of the 2026 World Cup before retiring from management.

Andre Villas-Boas, the ex-Chelsea manager, is looking for a job as an international coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Andre Villas-Boas, the ex-Chelsea and Tottenham manager, is eyeing an international job ahead of the 2026 World Cup before retiring from management.

The 44-year-old Portuguese coach has been unemployed since February 2021, when he walked out on Marseille after a public spat over player transfers.

At the age of 31, Villas-Boas began his managerial career with Academica in the Primeira Liga, before going on to have an incredibly successful spell with his boyhood club Porto.

After stops at Chelsea, Tottenham, Zenit St Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG, and Marseille, the still-young coach is nearing the end of his career.

Villas-Boas has previously stated that he only wants to be in management for about 15 years, but he sees the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada as a possible last hurrah.

He is still interested in international football, which is why he has recently declined several offers from club management.

Serie A club Lazio, Brazilian club Flamengo, and a number of big Turkish clubs have expressed interest in Villas-Boas.

After spending a year in China with Shanghai, Japan has always been a country and league that has piqued his interest, but for the time being, he would prefer an international job.

Villas-Boas rose to prominence with Porto, where he won the Treble in his only season, going undefeated in the league and becoming the youngest manager to win a European competition.

At the age of 33, he accomplished this feat.

After a nine-month spell at Chelsea in 201112, he moved to Tottenham in 201213, where he set a new club record with 72 points.

To this day, he has one of the highest league win percentages in Spurs’ history.

With the North Londoners, the former manager has a Prem winning record of 55%.

Villas-Boas has previously expressed his passion for motorsport and rallying, and after leaving Shanghai in 2017, he fulfilled his dream by competing in the Dakar Rally.

