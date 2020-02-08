Andrea Pirlo warns Inter stars ahead of Milan derby about ‘obsessed’ Antonio Conte

Andrea Pirlo reveals how Antonio Conte ‘becomes a demon’ when his team loses as the legendary Italy midfielder fires a warning to Inter ahead of the Milan derby.

Conte’s Inter Milan side remain in title contention alongside Juventus and Lazio and can ill-afford to drop points in the Milan derby this weekend given their is a 19-point gap between the two San Siro rivals.

Pirlo admits Inter are ‘in better shape’ and that an ‘obsessed’ Conte will be insufferable if AC Milan upset his title contenders.

‘They’ll fight for the Scudetto to the end,’ Pirlo told Gazzetta dello Sport. ‘Conte forces you to give your best at all times, more than you even thought you had. He is obsessed with victory, so when he loses, he becomes a demon. You daren’t speak to him.

‘Conte is the best coach I ever worked with, every day he showed us 40-50 minute video sessions. It’s because of him that I started considering the idea of becoming a coach myself.’

While Conte is demanding excellence from the blue and black half of Milan, Pirlo also believes that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be ‘fundamental’ to their hopes of claiming the win in the derby.

This is the first Milan derby since Ibrahimovic returned to the club in January.

Even at 38, Pirlo feels he ‘still makes a difference on the pitch’ and that he will be the difference moving forward for the club.

‘He is a demanding perfectionist in every respect and wants everyone else to be the same. I know that from experience!’ Pirlo added.

‘His team-mates will feel enormous focus in every training session with him, as he really makes you knuckle down. It’s true that he pins you to the wall, shouts, gets furious. I’ve known very few people like him.’

Since Ibrahimovic’s return, AC Milan have not lost a match and fans are hoping his positive impact can extend beyond the upcoming derby, in turn derailing their rivals’ title bid.