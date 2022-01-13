Andreas Christensen, a Chelsea midfielder, is ‘almost certain’ to leave the club this summer after Dortmund identified him as a top transfer target.

ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN appears to be on the verge of leaving Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to the latest reports, Borussia Dortmund has made the Chelsea defender their ‘top target’ for the summer transfer window.

According to German outlet Bild, Christensen’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, and he’s ‘almost certain to leave.’

According to the report, Chelsea offered the defender a new contract, but it was turned down because Christensen’s father demanded a higher salary.

Although an extension is rumored to be on the table, the 25-year-old has yet to sign it.

Dortmund could take advantage of the uncertainty, as pre-contract negotiations have been open since January 1.

Despite the fact that Christensen is available on a free transfer, his wage demands mean that a deal will be ‘not cheap.’

However, Axel Witsel appears to be on his way out of the Bundesliga club in the summer, leaving them with £6.7 million in annual salary to reinvest in Christensen.

Manchester United are interested in Dan-Axel Zagadou, a centre-back who is prone to injuries.

Dortmund now requires a back-up defender, and Christensen is the ideal candidate.

The Dane has previous Bundesliga experience, having spent two seasons on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

He’s been a key figure for Chelsea this season, appearing in 21 games across all competitions.

And, with Antonio Rudiger’s contract expiring at the end of the season, the Blues may be left with few options at the back in the summer.

Thiago Silva, a veteran, recently signed a new contract, but new signings are expected if Christensen and Rudiger leave.

Cesar Azpilicueta is another player who is nearing the end of his contract and has been linked with a transfer away from the club.

