Andreas Pereira has scored more goals for Man Utd this season than Cristiano Ronaldo and Co… for Flamengo.

Andreas Pereira has scored more goals for Man United this season than Cristiano Ronaldo and Co… for Flamengo.

Manchester United’s top scorer this season is ANDREAS PEREIRA.

The problem is that he is currently on loan in Brazil with Flamengo.

In his homeland, the Brazilian attacking midfielder could not have asked for a better time.

In just 16 league appearances, he has five Serie A goals, including his first just three minutes into his debut after a horrendous backpass and a superb free-kick.

And Pereira, 25, won his latest title this weekend with a fine acrobatic finish after arriving in the box at the right time.

His five league goals outnumber his two Premier League goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United.

And it’s a better performance than anyone at his parent club in 2021-22.

With four goals in the league, Cristiano Ronaldo is their joint No. 1 talisman in front of goal.

Two of them came on his debut against Newcastle, and he has only scored once in the league since scoring a third against West Ham the following week.

This league season, both Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood have four goals.

Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford both have two, while Edinson Cavani, Fred, Anthony Martial, and Donny van de Beek each have one.

Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho, all of whom cost £247 million, have yet to score.

However, thanks to his heroics in the Champions League, Ronaldo now has nine goals in all competitions.

Surprisingly, none of United’s other five senior players on loan this season have scored.

Alaves’ Facundo Pellestri, Norwich’s Brandon Williams, Nottingham Forest’s James Garner, Aston Villa’s Axel Tuanzebe, and Birmingham’s Tahith Chong are all looking for their first goals of the season.

