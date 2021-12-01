Andreas Pereira’s blunder in the cup final could cost Man Utd £17 million and jeopardize Ralf Rangnick’s transfer plans.

Andreas Pereira’s blunder in the FA Cup final could cost Man Utd £17 million and jeopardize Ralf Rangnick’s transfer plans.

Andreas Pereira’s error in the Copa Libertadores final could cost Manchester United £17million.

The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Old Trafford to Flamengo, made a costly error to hand Palmeiras the trophy.

After 90 minutes, a tense final between Flamengo and Palmeiras ended 1-1.

Pereira then dived into the backline to pick up the ball four minutes into the extra period.

He scuffed his first pass before slipping on his second, allowing Deyverson to score.

And the Palmeiras striker dutifully converted to score the game-winner.

Flamengo may now decide not to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the season as a result of the error, which could jeopardize new manager Ralf Rangnick’s future transfer plans.

After his mistake, Pereira told Flamengo fan group Raça Rubro Negra, “You can count on me, I’ll stay here until we win the next one.”

Pereira, on the other hand, does not have a permanent home in Brazil.

Flamengo is already attempting to drive down the £17 million asking price, according to reports in South America, a negotiating tactic they are in a strong position to use following his major blunder.

Pereira has been used as a deeper-lying midfielder in Brazil, where his contract at Old Trafford expires in 2023.

If he does return, he will be behind a slew of Manchester United players in the pecking order.

So far this season, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba have all been involved.

Rangnick, the new manager, has been linked with a slew of midfielders.

Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach and Amadou Haidara of RB Lepizig are two of them.

United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, with Arsenal visiting them on Thursday night.

Rangnick will be in the stands to cheer on his new team, but the game will be managed by interim manager Michael Carrick.