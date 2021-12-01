Andrei Kanchelskis, an ex-Manchester United player, has been threatened with having his legs broken and being rendered disabled due to a £1.2 million debt.

Andrei Kanchelskis, an ex-Manchester United player, is ‘threatened with having his legs broken and being left disabled over a £1.2 million debt.’

IN A DISPUTE with the Uzbek club where he was head coach, former Manchester United star Andrei Kanchelskis has filed a police report alleging that he was threatened with being made ‘disabled for life.’

It is claimed that unless he cut his demand for payments for his work at FC Navbahor Namangan, despite an adjudication that he was owed £1.2 million, he would be subjected to brutal violence, including ‘breaking his legs.’

Over the ‘threats,’ the former United, Everton, and Rangers player went to Moscow police.

A video from Russia’s 112 channel shows Kanchelskis, 52, at Oasis Cafe in Moscow, where he claims he was intimidated by four masked men who wanted him to lower his demands to £60,000.

“Four men in medical masks entered the Oasis cafe, where Kanchelskis was having dinner, and one approached his table,” Mutko Protiv reported on Telegram.

“You filed a lawsuit,” he was allegedly told.

Nothing is going to happen to you.

You will be disabled for life if you do not agree to this amount (£60,000).

“We’ll break your legs, and you’ll have to ride in a wheelchair.”

Before he was approached by the four masked men in the cafe, police suspect the ex-Soviet Union and Russian winger had been watched for some time.

An investigation is currently being conducted.

The club retaliated, but did not address the main allegations.

Kanchelskis worked at Navbahor from October 2018 to June 2019, then returned as acting general manager in August 2019.

He resigned in October 2020, reportedly due to wage delays and the club’s failure to pay its debts.

“As a result, our team began to lose points,” the club said in a statement.

“After Andrei left the club without our permission the last time, we decided to let him go.”

The Russian Investigative Committee was unavailable for comment at the time.

