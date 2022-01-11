Andrew Luck is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Andrew Luck, a former quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Luck was named to the National Football Foundation’s 21-member class prior to the College Football National Championship Playoff Game.

Luck, who was born on September 12, 1989, is a former American football quarterback who played for the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL) for seven seasons.

Luck was one of the most highly touted amateur prospects during his college football career at Stanford, earning first-team All-American honors twice and winning the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award as a senior.

He was drafted first overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent his entire 7-year career.

Luck made an immediate impact as a rookie, setting rookie records for most passing yards in a season and game while leading the Colts to an 11–5 record and a playoff appearance after a 2–14 season the previous year.

He led the Colts to back-to-back division titles in his next two seasons after establishing himself as a dual-threat quarterback.

Luck led the Colts to the 2014 AFC Championship Game by orchestrating the NFL’s second-largest playoff comeback.

He was named to the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons, and in 2014, he led the league in touchdown passes.

After seven seasons and at the age of 29, Luck announced his retirement on August 24, 2019, at the age of 32.

At a press conference, he blamed his repeated cycle of injuries and recovery, crying as he said, “I’ve been stuck in this process.”

“I haven’t been able to live the life I desire.”

It’s taken the fun out of the game… for me, the only way forward is to quit football.

“This is a difficult decision to make.

It’s the most difficult decision I’ve ever made.

But it’s the best choice for me.”

On two occasions, the Stanford alum was a Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Luck went 31-7 as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback, throwing for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns.

Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Johnny Unitas presented him with the Golden Arm award in 2011.

“I’m so honored to be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022,” Luck said at Stanford.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone at Stanford, particularly my coaches, teammates, and wife.”

The College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for December.

