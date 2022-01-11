Andrew Luck Reveals What He’s Been Up To Since He Retired

Andrew Luck Reveals His Post-Retirement Activities

Prior to the start of the national championship game on Monday night, former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck made a special guest appearance on ESPN’s broadcast.

Fans were ecstatic to see Luck on television once more, especially since the Alabama-Georgia game was played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Luck was asked what he’s been up to since retiring from football while on the air with Joe Tessitore and Robert Griffin III.

Many fans will be pleased with his response.

“I’m on full-time daddy duty,” Luck explained to Griffin.

“It’s been nothing short of a dream come true.”

