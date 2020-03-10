Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson both in contention for Atletico Madrid clash

Captain Jordan Henderson and defender Andrew Robertson are both fit for Liverpool’s crucial Champions League last-16 second leg tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

England midfielder Henderson has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first leg three weeks ago but trained on Sunday and Monday and is available to take his place in the squad as the Reds seek to overcome a 1-0 deficit.

‘Hendo is ready but if we do that, I don’t know… or maybe I know and I don’t say!’ said manager Jurgen Klopp.

Robertson, meanwhile, who sat alongside his manager at the pre-match press conference, said of his own fitness: ‘My ankle has felt good, since the winter break really good.

‘Just Friday I overstretched the hamstring, I thought I was fine but the cautious approach was fine and I’ll train today.’

There was less positive news on goalkeeper Alisson Becker, however, who will miss not only this game but Monday’s Merseyside derby at Everton with a hip injury which has already sidelined him for two matches.

‘Ali will not be ready for Monday,’ added Klopp.