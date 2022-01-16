Andy Carroll is expected to sign a new contract with Reading until the end of the season, with the striker becoming a free agent after his current deal expires.

Reading are confident that Andy Carroll will sign a new contract until the end of the season, with the striker set to become a free agent once his current deal expires.

READING manager Veljko Paunovic believes Andy Carroll will stay with the Championship strugglers.

His short-term deal with the Royals expired last night, and the towering frontman, 33, is now a free agent.

Burnley have been linked with a move for the ex-England international as they seek to fill the void left by Chris Wood’s departure to Newcastle.

After breaking the deadlock with one of his trademark powering headers against Middlesbrough on Saturday, Carroll thought he had earned Reading victory.

However, a late double from Boro’s Matt Crooks condemned them to defeat, leaving them three points above the relegation zone.

Carroll’s goal against Boro was his second in as many appearances for the club, but Royals manager Veljko Paunovic believes it will not be his last.

“His contract expiring today is a technical issue, but that doesn’t mean he’ll leave,” he explained.

“His contributions during his time with us will open doors for him.”

“However, during my conversation with him, I only got the impression that he wanted to stay with us.”

“It’s also a chance for him to play football, but hopefully he’ll stay.”

After being released by Newcastle last summer, the former Newcastle, Liverpool, and West Ham striker was without a club this season.

In November, he was offered a two-month contract at Reading after impressing on trial.

Boro, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to seven games after scoring in injury time for the third game in a row.

“I 100% would like a comfortable afternoon but this is the Championship and it doesn’t work that way,” Chris Wilder said after they made it difficult again.

“We were able to get back into the game and find a winner with the introduction of the subs and the quality of the bench now compared to what it was.”

