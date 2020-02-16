Andy Cole backs Odion Ighalo to succeed during Man United loan spell

Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo will be desperate to prove himself at Old Trafford and earn a permanent move, according to former striker Andy Cole.

The Nigeria international has joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua for the remainder of the season.

Ighalo, who formerly played in the Premier League for Watford, is expected to make his debut when United travel to Chelsea on Monday night.

Having grown up as a United fan, Ighalo worshipped Cole and now his hero has backed him to make an impression.

‘That’s what we’re hoping for,’ Cole told Goal.com. ‘There are no doubts he will do just that.

‘He is a big supporter of the football club, he’s a fan. He wants to come here and do what he can for Manchester United, play to the best of his ability.

‘He’s got Premier League experience from his time at Watford, he did well there.

‘He made the move to China but he’s coming back to England and will give it everything he’s got.

‘Being a Manchester United fan, he will want to prove that he’s good enough for the club.’

Ighalo will offer Solskjaer a short-term fix in the injury absence of leading scorer Marcus Rashford, who is set to miss most of the remainder of the season with a back injury.

United needed reinforcements to a short-staffed forward line as they try to finish in the Premier League top four while going for silverware in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

But Ighalo has suffered an early hiccup when he was banned from United’s training ground over coronavirus fears.

United have taken the precaution despite the fact Ighalo did not travel to the UK from Wuhan, where the virus originated.

The Nigerian will continue working with Manchester-based performance coach Wayne Richardson at the GB Taekwondo Centre in Manchester until Friday when he’ll join up with the squad for the first time.

Coronavirus has already claimed more than 1,100 lives and concerns over border restrictions meant Ighalo did not join United for their warm-weather training in Marbella.