Andy Gray points finger at Dejan Lovren for Liverpool’s inept defensive display against Watford

Andy Gray has criticised Dejan Lovren for his performance during Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Watford.

The Croatian centre-back stepped in to replace the injured Joe Gomez, as the league leader’s unbeaten season was ended by an emphatic attacking display by Nigel Pearson’s home side.

Lovren struggled to deal with the strength and tenacity of Hornets striker Troy Deeney, who constantly gave the centre-back problems throughout the contest.

After the match, beIn Sports pundit Andy Gray said: ‘What Deeney did, there’s a saying in football you get ragdolled, when a centre-forward bosses you. That’s what Deeney did to Lovren today.

‘The last time they lost by three goals I think Liverpool guess who was at centre-back – Dejan Lovren. They lost 4-1 (to Tottenham) you remember they hooked him.’

The former striker was referring to Liverpool’s 4-1 defeat to Tottenham in October 2017 where Lovren failed to cope with England striker Harry Kane and was hooked off the pitch after just 31 minutes.

Lovren in the last two seasons has often been playing second-fiddle to either Gomez or Joel Matip, stepping in their place when one has been injured.

It was seen as a surprise today that Lovren was chosen in the team ahead of Matip who was Liverpool’s second main centre-back before he suffered an injury and lost his place to Gomez.

Sky Sports pundits John Barnes and Jamie Redknapp also criticised Liverpool’s all-round display.

Redknapp said: ‘Uncharacteristic mistakes, Van Dijk would normally do better for the first goal. Watford put together a great game plan and you have these days.

‘For it to happen against Watford, so convincingly, Klopp and his team have to forget about it and get the league wrapped up. It’s a massive surprise.

Barnes added: ‘The biggest testament I can give to Watford – they should’ve scored a couple in the first half, they didn’t, what’s going to happen second half?

‘They came out and were brilliant and took the game to Liverpool. Klopp sent his team out early at half time but they were still second best.’

Lovren’s defensive partner Virgil Van Dijk was questioned about Liverpool’s recent defensive record having lost two out of the last three games and conceding six goals.

Van Dijk said: ‘I don’t agree too much with you (that Liverpool have been poor defensively recently) – the last game one set piece and one good goal, today it should be better, clear as that.

‘If you look at the whole season we have been good defensively, the most clean sheets in the league. We won’t walk away from this – it’s not acceptable that we lose 3-0 in that way.’