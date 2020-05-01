 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Andy Murray and Kiki Bertens win virtual Madrid Open

By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020

Andy Murray and Kiki Bertens won the virtual Madrid Open for tennis professionals. Murray won 7: 6 in the final on Sunday against David Goffin, Bertens won 6: 1 against the French Fiona Ferro. The two winners of the “Madrid Open Virtual Pro” held on a game console will receive prize money of 150,000 euros.

Austria’s star Dominic Thiem was taken out of the competition on Tuesday due to technical problems with the Internet connection without playing a game.

The final game of Murray from 3:40:07 in the VIDEO

(APA / sda)

Published in Sports

Denis Bedoya
